company comment
Famous Brands’ lockdown loss provides food for thought
Owner of Steers, Fishaways and Wimpy had to donate R6.8m worth of provisions to charity
27 October 2020 - 19:48
Famous Brands — owner of Steers, Fishaways and Wimpy — had to donate R6.8m worth of food to charity when the government shut down the country.
The restaurant company manufacturers much of its own food and runs a logistics business delivering supplies to fast food chains such as Debonairs and sit-down restaurants including Mugg & Bean.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now