Famous Brands' lockdown loss provides food for thought Owner of Steers, Fishaways and Wimpy had to donate R6.8m worth of provisions to charity

Famous Brands — owner of Steers, Fishaways and Wimpy — had to donate R6.8m worth of food to charity when the government shut down the country.

The restaurant company manufacturers much of its own food and runs a logistics business delivering supplies to fast food chains such as Debonairs and sit-down restaurants including Mugg & Bean.