PETER BRUCE: Local not so lekker if prices go sky high

Just when I thought I might be going crazy, a new research paper out this week confirms my fears that the re-industrialisation and manufacturing localisation drives announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the four pillars of his economic recovery plan may do more harm than good.

“The impact of local content policies on EU exports and investment and economic transformation in SA” is written by two careful economists, Lauralyn Kaziboni and Matthew Stern at consultancy DNA Economics, and appears on the website of the EU Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Southern Africa.