Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Public employees must be brought up to speed to help with SA’s digital transformation The government should ensure the skill set of its staff is able to respond to the delivery and execution needs of the migration BL PREMIUM

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has released its “Digital Transformation: Seamless Citizen Experience Through Integrated Government” report, a strategic plan covering the period 2020 to 2025. Among other things it details the plan to transform Sita into a state-owned digital company with the primary mandate of driving the government’s digital transformation agenda.

The government needs to invest in the development of core digital competencies within its skills base to successfully nurture an e-enabled government. The post-Covid-19 world will require technology to help governments find intelligent, data-driven solutions to the most demanding problems. As the government focuses on the immediate responses to the pandemic, there is also a need to look to the future and the skills needed for public servants to tackle the needs of citizens during the new digital age.