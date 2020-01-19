Initiative for digital economy strategy plots way for job creation

Last year was one of hype about the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in SA. There has been talk of the potential for new technology as a “silver bullet” solution for SA’s development challenges.

But people have found it difficult to reconcile this rhetoric with the very real challenges in SA — intermittent power supply, a poorly performing education system and the reality that many South Africans are unable to access economic opportunities at all.

Despite these challenges, SA is already embracing digital and other technologies to create positive change in a number of areas. But this remains nascent and vulnerable, and has not scaled to the extent needed to change the course of the country’s development path. Many of these areas remain inaccessible to most South Africans.

This was the finding of SA in the Digital Age (Sada), a multi-stakeholder initiative to develop a forward-looking digital economy strategy for the country. It is convened by Genesis Analytics in partnership with the Gordon Institute of Business Science and the Pathways for Prosperity Commission at Oxford University.

Sada has identified three concrete areas in which digital and other technologies can create income-generating work for South Africans. It found that new technologies hold real opportunities to unlock value and turn the tide on unemployment when applied in the right context in SA.