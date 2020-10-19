Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Growth in employment needs fertile ground Old ideas of waiting for the government to create jobs simply won’t do any more BL PREMIUM

It was with great trepidation that we entered those uncertain days of the great lockdown. Not only were we afraid for the health of the most vulnerable in society, but also their economic wellbeing in its aftermath. While more than 18,000 families have lost loved ones since the end of March, we’ve managed to escape the worst forecasts of fatalities. On the economic front, the costs of Covid-19 have been steep.

More than 2-million people lost employment in the second quarter alone, with no sign of a recovery in the jobs market. SA’s jobless rate was at its highest level in 26 years before the pandemic, with youth unemployment at emergency levels.