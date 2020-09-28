LUKANYO MNYANDA: Resource and skills gap causes financial journalism to forgo watchdog role

So while the lack of accounting and forensic skills, which might otherwise have enabled them to see a Steinhoff coming, is bad enough, due to the nature of newsrooms nowadays they lack the relationships with people in companies that might give them access to potential whistle-blowers.

News doesn’t happen in the newsroom, the saying goes. And very few potential sources of information that expose wrongdoing will share it, at potentially great personal risk, with people they don’t know. That’s not to say we should give up on journalists’ role as watchdogs. As a society we should decide how much value we place on it. Consumers demand it from journalists, but aren’t willing to pay for news.

For years, the financial media were used to being insulated from the vagaries of the market by regulations, especially the requirement that companies publish financial statements in hard-copy newspapers. That will be lost as time goes by, and we are running against the clock to find alternative business models.

We have some time due to a consensus emerging during the capture years that the cost to business of these advertisements is minuscule compared with the harmful effects that their removal would have on the media — one of the vanguards against the destruction of the democratic order. But we can’t count on the kindness of strangers forever.

With the pressure on journalists to do “more with less”, it’s not a shock that investigative journalism has been among the first casualties in an era of rampant cost-cutting.

Investigations take time and money. Performance appraisals of journalists are simultaneously skewed towards quantity. What increasingly matters is the number of stories journalists produce rather than the quality of their work. Having a journalist spend days, let alone weeks or months, on a single story is seen as a luxury that very few media houses think they can afford.

AI capabilities

What most traditional readers regard as “breaking news” is now so easily and readily available on social media and other channels that traditional newspapers can’t compete.

Specialist business newswire agencies such as Bloomberg now have such advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that they don’t need humans to do the so-called first take on financial results or economic data. Before a journalist at a traditional newspaper can even type the latest inflation figure, the information is already out in the marketplace.

It’s a big shock for those who were raised when newspapers would offer that kind of “news” the next day. That was in fact why daily financial publications existed, and constituted the basis of their business model.

Because they had to, JSE-listed companies placed their financial statements in a newspaper and in return the editor simply published a “news” story repeating exactly what was in the advertisement, without considering who the reader might be.

In the environment nowadays, those statements are history in seconds, while “value-added” is the buzzword in newsrooms struggling to stay relevant. Newspapers that are still producing yesterday’s news — history — simply will not exist in future.