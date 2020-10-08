Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Linda Givon’s legacy lives on in Subotzky’s white discomfort One of the first to see the photographer’s potential, the Goodman Gallery founder would be pleased with his miniretrospective, TALL SHIPS BL PREMIUM

Linda Givon, founder of the Goodman Gallery, died this week at the age of 84. This cold fact has been circulated in press releases recycled as obituaries by numerous publications; fortunately, its reporting has been inflected by warm words of tribute from those who knew and worked with her. It has also been supplemented by lists naming some of the renowned SA artists whose careers she helped to launch, promote and sustain.

To summarise: si monumentum requiris circumspice. Or, in English (with apologies to Christopher Wren’s epitaph-writer), if you seek her monument then look around you. For if you survey our national arts landscape, you will continually confront Givon’s influence.