Cost cuts and model culls for Mercedes in new strategy plan

Mercedes-Benz will cut 20% from its operating costs and slash several underperforming models by 2025, it announced this week.

Launching the brand’s new strategy on Tuesday, Daimler board chairman Ola Källenius insisted he was moving Mercedes-Benz upmarket from a premium brand fighting with BMW and Audi to a luxury brand competing with Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

While not announcing which models would be slashed from the Mercedes-Benz line-up, the A-Class and B-Class could be in the firing line despite their market success.

Global sales of the brand’s compact cars — comprising the A- and B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA and GLB — grew by 9.5 % last year to more than 667,000 units but this is not where the main thrust should go in future, Källenius said.

“Maybe we went too far to cover each and every space into each and every segment. We should not become a competitor of the volume makers."

Daimler’s R&D board member Marcus Schäfer admitted manual transmissions were on the chopping block, along with “substantial reduction in platforms” and a “very dramatic reduction in combustion engines”.

Källenius also announced a raft of new electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, including standalone models from Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, while it will spin the off-roading G-Class in to its own subbrand.

“We have not yet lived up to our full potential in terms of turning volume success into profit growth,” Källenius admitted.

“That’s why we have refocused and are launching our new strategy. We intend to build the world’s most desirable cars.

The cost cuts, though, are likely to slash even more jobs from the company, which cut 10,000 jobs from its 300,000-strong workforce last November and another 10,000 in June this year.