DESNÉ MASIE: Britain's second wave: chaos in the U-turn Kingdom New lockdown restrictions to deal with rise in Covid-19 infections could lead to job losses in hospitality sector

London — I was meant to return to the office last Wednesday for the first time since March 10 when Covid-19 hit the UK and lockdowns began. I had prepared both psychologically and practically, how I would get there and what my office corona kit would comprise. So much for that.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a number of restrictions would be reintroduced across England given an alarming spike in UK Covid-19 infections, due not only to increased testing, but also to a larger proportion of tests coming back positive.