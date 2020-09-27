DESNÉ MASIE: Britain’s second wave: chaos in the U-turn Kingdom
New lockdown restrictions to deal with rise in Covid-19 infections could lead to job losses in hospitality sector
27 September 2020 - 17:15
London — I was meant to return to the office last Wednesday for the first time since March 10 when Covid-19 hit the UK and lockdowns began. I had prepared both psychologically and practically, how I would get there and what my office corona kit would comprise. So much for that.
On Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that a number of restrictions would be reintroduced across England given an alarming spike in UK Covid-19 infections, due not only to increased testing, but also to a larger proportion of tests coming back positive.
