LUKANYO MNYANDA: UK's Covid woes a caution for sodden SA But the G7 member can get away with much more than SA, which may soon have no roof at all

As officials at the Treasury scramble to find money to satisfy a political decision made to fund SAA at any cost, they may be looking at events in the UK with interest.

With the benefit of what is regarded as one of the hard currencies and a bond market that investors turn to as a safe haven in times of volatility, the UK was among the most aggressive in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.