Companies

Jobs bloodbath in travel and tourism awaits if UK does not join EU plan — Ryanair’s O’Leary

Hundreds of thousands could lose out if restrictions are not relaxed and a new furlough scheme not set up

24 September 2020 - 15:19 Agency Staff
Michael O’Leary. Picture: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE
Michael O’Leary. Picture: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Dublin — Britain risks losing hundreds of thousands of travel and tourism jobs in the coming months unless the government offers proper support to workers and relaxes travel restrictions, says Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary.

O’Leary, group CEO of Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, was speaking on Thursday hours ahead of the announcement of new UK Covid-19 support measures and weeks ahead of the launch of a EU plan to co-ordinate travel restrictions in Europe.

Failure to join the EU plan and provide a proper furlough scheme to pay those whose work has dried up due to Covid-19 “will mean literally hundreds of thousands of job losses this winter”, O’Leary told Sky News in an interview.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak was due on Thursday to announce a replacement for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which supported 8.9-million private-sector jobs at its peak in May, as part of a series of new Covid-19 support measures.

O’Leary said if there is no “proper” replacement, staff not required will be put on unpaid leave. Job losses cannot be ruled out, but Ryanair is “desperately working with our people to prevent them”, he said.

O’Leary also called for the scrapping of the UK’s air passenger tax for 12-24 months.

The EU travel scheme, due to be finalised in mid-October, will set out common Covid-19 travel rules across the continent and impose restrictions on regions with high Covid-19 rates rather than countries.

O’Leary, who earlier in September described the winter as a “write-off”, said Ryanair’s forward bookings for November and December are about 10%, about a quarter of the normal level for this time of year. British airlines in general are likely to fly 30%-40% of their normal capacity this winter and bookings are now about 20%-30% of normal levels, he said.

Reuters 

Ryanair digs in for slow recovery

Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier taps the UK’s business support programme for £600m after arguing against aid for its rivals
Companies
4 months ago

European airlines’ summer plans favour regional routes

Long-haul carriers and those serving business hubs, such as Emirates, will not bounce back soon, unless a vaccine is found
World
3 months ago

Ryanair CEO’s big bonus and the Boeing 737 MAX factor

Michael O'Leary may yet get his €99m bonus, through absolutely no effort of his own, writes Chris Bryant
Companies
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In a game of what-if, how much longer could ...
Companies
2.
Vukile declares final dividend after JSE Reit ...
Companies / Property
3.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tongaat’s revival plans get major boost with ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Value Capital Partners picks up 5.28% stake in ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Coronavirus pandemic casts shadow over drive to recruit more female pilots

World

Airbus unveils designs for first zero-emission aeroplane for 2035

Companies / Industrials

Lufthansa announces further cuts to its fleet and staff

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.