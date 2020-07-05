AYABONGA CAWE: Shack eviction incident highlights urgent need for land reform
05 July 2020 - 19:11
It is common for most of us to be naked when we bath, Dan Plato, and most of us do so without fear of having our doors knocked in by masked gunmen, on instruction from bureaucrats with a deep disdain for the poor. The same bureaucrats, as we have learnt time and again in this country, will pass the responsibility on to functionaries.
The suspensions of those involved in the Bulelani Qholani incident, while welcome, serve as a public absolution of those at the helm of the power and property matrix that descended with great force on the small sandy corner that is Qholani’s world. As it did, many of us were caught flat-footed. What do we do now that we know? What did we do with what we have always known? Nothing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now