Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Shack eviction incident highlights urgent need for land reform BL PREMIUM

It is common for most of us to be naked when we bath, Dan Plato, and most of us do so without fear of having our doors knocked in by masked gunmen, on instruction from bureaucrats with a deep disdain for the poor. The same bureaucrats, as we have learnt time and again in this country, will pass the responsibility on to functionaries.

The suspensions of those involved in the Bulelani Qholani incident, while welcome, serve as a public absolution of those at the helm of the power and property matrix that descended with great force on the small sandy corner that is Qholani’s world. As it did, many of us were caught flat-footed. What do we do now that we know? What did we do with what we have always known? Nothing.