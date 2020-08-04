MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A spirit of humanity unites the wine industry in a catastrophe
The relief appeal for Lismore Wine Estate went live last week and already has remarkable support
04 August 2020 - 13:40
The bushfires in Australia not only drew the attention of the world (though not the Australian prime minister) to how climate change can dramatically affect a country, they also highlighted how extreme events can decimate a wine industry overnight.
Brian Croser, one of the most knowledgeable producers and commentators Down Under, has pointed out that the circumstances which transformed the continent into a furnace were not solely attributable to global warming. In a piece on Jancis Robinson’s website, he detailed what factors had come together to create this “perfect storm”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now