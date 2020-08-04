Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A spirit of humanity unites the wine industry in a catastrophe The relief appeal for Lismore Wine Estate went live last week and already has remarkable support BL PREMIUM

The bushfires in Australia not only drew the attention of the world (though not the Australian prime minister) to how climate change can dramatically affect a country, they also highlighted how extreme events can decimate a wine industry overnight.

Brian Croser, one of the most knowledgeable producers and commentators Down Under, has pointed out that the circumstances which transformed the continent into a furnace were not solely attributable to global warming. In a piece on Jancis Robinson’s website, he detailed what factors had come together to create this “perfect storm”.