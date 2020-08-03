National Car recalls on the rise with rapid digitalisation of vehicles It’s a chicken and egg situation with digitalisation of motoring identifying more problems but also adding to them BL PREMIUM

Motor companies are recalling millions of vehicles around the world to repair manufacturing and design flaws. On SA’s roads, hundreds of thousands of vehicles may contain airbags that could explode in an accident, firing metal shards through the cabin. Owners are either unaware of the risk or too lazy to do anything about it.

A report in August revealed that, globally, more than 13-million cars have been recalled so far in 2020. Problems range from the mundane, such as loose interior brand badges and hard-to-reach seat belt straps, to the potentially lethal, such as disconnected steering wheels, passenger doors prone to flying open at high speed, and brake pedals that fall off.