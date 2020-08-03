Car recalls on the rise with rapid digitalisation of vehicles
It’s a chicken and egg situation with digitalisation of motoring identifying more problems but also adding to them
03 August 2020 - 05:03
Motor companies are recalling millions of vehicles around the world to repair manufacturing and design flaws. On SA’s roads, hundreds of thousands of vehicles may contain airbags that could explode in an accident, firing metal shards through the cabin. Owners are either unaware of the risk or too lazy to do anything about it.
A report in August revealed that, globally, more than 13-million cars have been recalled so far in 2020. Problems range from the mundane, such as loose interior brand badges and hard-to-reach seat belt straps, to the potentially lethal, such as disconnected steering wheels, passenger doors prone to flying open at high speed, and brake pedals that fall off.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now