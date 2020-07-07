WANDILE SIHLOBO: Fair weather makes agriculture a hive of activity
SA expects its second-biggest grain harvest yet, but social distancing may constrict employment
07 July 2020 - 17:10
Despite ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, SA’s recent agricultural economic data have reaffirmed our view that this will be a recovery year for the sector after two consecutive years of declining fortunes.
Data released last week showed that gross value added (GVA) in agriculture expanded 27.8% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis. Primary agricultural employment rose 3% from the corresponding period last year to 865,000 (albeit down, marginally, 2% quarter on quarter).
