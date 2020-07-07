Companies / Industrials

Omnia returns to profit as restructuring bears fruit

07 July 2020 - 08:28 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Chemicals and fertiliser group Omnia says it is optimistic that extensive restructuring across its business lines will help it adapt to changing demand in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group returned to profit in its year to end March, saying it benefited from improved sales in its agriculture division, while it is also seeing the benefits of restructuring exercises, including cost containment and job cuts.

The group reported profit after tax of R129m, from a loss of R407m previously, with group revenue rising only slightly to R18.7bn year on year.

Improved agronomic conditions and timely rain across Southern Africa supported reasonable fertiliser sales volumes, while the weakening of the rand helped support profit margins, the group said. This was offset by low international commodity prices.

Lower crude oil prices put pressure on oil-derived chemical prices, while due to the uncertainty posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has written down subsidiary Umongo by R105m.

The group has moved to change its sales mix and discontinue unviable product lines, which showed results at Protea Chemicals. That business generated an operating profit of R110m in its year to end-March, from a loss of R68m previously.

“The robust execution of our turnaround plan has placed Omnia in a strong position,” said CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

“This approach remains especially critical given the significant structural changes in our sectors and the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Omnia shares surge to best performance in almost two decades

The chemicals and fertilizer group reports a return to profit as restructuring continues
Companies
2 weeks ago

Omnia cyberattack prompts questions about firms’ security

Attack a timely reminder of risk for all businesses
Companies
3 months ago

Medium Equity Funds: Medium or mediocre?

Medium equity funds are those with a maximum equity allocation of 60%, compared with 40% for low equity funds and 75% for high equity funds
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Allan Gray’s new investment chief unfazed by ...
Companies
2.
Edcon gets offer for parts of Edgars
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Good time to invest as MTN share price rebounds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Steinhoff’s R170bn settlement target lifts shares
Companies
5.
Shareholder says Nedbank should not ignore his ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Omnia cyberattack prompts questions about firms’ security

Companies

Omnia set to launch new BEE scheme

Companies / Industrials

Omnia returns to profit as focus remains on debt burden

Companies / Industrials

Omnia shares soar on higher earnings forecast

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.