Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Fight against Covid-19 will be carried out by decrepit local governments Amid evidence of maladministration and unauthorised expenditure, most municipalities are unable to cope with the pandemic BL PREMIUM

We are now more than four months from the day the country embarked on a strict lockdown to prepare our health sector for the peak in the Covid-19 pandemic, which we are nearing. In those early weeks, the government at a national level at least managed to get all of us working together for the common good. It was something universally praised, even among the most vociferous of our commentators on the social media platforms that they dominate.

As we head into the peak of this pandemic, which promises much pain to our society, our municipalities are in dire straits. Things are not improving when you consider auditor-general Kimi Makwetu’s report last week that showed only 20 of 257 municipalities received a clean bill of health.