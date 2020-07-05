National

Covid-19 infections rise to 196,750 in SA

05 July 2020 - 23:37 TimesLIVE
SA National Defence Force medics arrive in Port Elizabeth to help the Eastern Cape health department cope with Covid 19 cases, July 5 2020. The SANDF medical personnel will be stationed at the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
SA National Defence Force medics arrive in Port Elizabeth to help the Eastern Cape health department cope with Covid 19 cases, July 5 2020. The SANDF medical personnel will be stationed at the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

SA's Covid-19 infections climbed to 196,750 on Sunday as grade 6, 11 and some grade R pupils prepared to return to schools across the country.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that there had been 8,773 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

The national death toll is now 3,199.

The cumulative number of infections in Gauteng is 63,404 and there are 69,531 cases in the Western Cape and 35,648 cases in the Eastern Cape.

As the number of infections and deaths escalate, the Gauteng government has proposed having “intermittent” hard lockdowns.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province needed the temporary reinstatement of restrictions to arrest the rampant spread of the virus, which could overwhelm the health system, compromising the ability to save lives in the province.

Most read

1.
SA looks to halt exports of scrap metal
National
2.
Covid-19 infections rise to 196,750 in SA
National
3.
Constitutional expert Lawson Naidoo calls for the ...
National
4.
No more bailouts for SAA, which must close down, ...
National
5.
State revises plan for the return of some ...
National / Education

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Gauteng adds to uncertainty with lockdown call

Opinion / Editorials

Military medics deployed to combat dire Covid situation in the Eastern Cape

National

Covid-19 throws a new spanner in the works for silicosis claimants

National

Billions of rand in Covid-19 tax relief taken up by business

National

Gauteng’s biggest labour centre shut down after Covid-19 cases

National

WATCH: How private equity has dealt with the Covid-19 storm

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.