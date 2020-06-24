CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG reclaims pole position among JSE-listed clothing retailers
24 June 2020 - 05:00
In the 1980s, Foschini (as TFG was known in those days) was the undisputed leader in the clothing sector of JSE-listed retailers. The company rarely put a foot wrong and it held that mantle until it lost direction in the 1990s, when Truworths became the darling of the sector.
Last decade it was the turn of Mr Price to be widely regarded as the best in class, but in more recent years and especially with the Covid-19 pandemic, TFG is now firmly back in the position of number one among SA clothing retailers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now