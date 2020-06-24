Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG reclaims pole position among JSE-listed clothing retailers BL PREMIUM

In the 1980s, Foschini (as TFG was known in those days) was the undisputed leader in the clothing sector of JSE-listed retailers. The company rarely put a foot wrong and it held that mantle until it lost direction in the 1990s, when Truworths became the darling of the sector.

Last decade it was the turn of Mr Price to be widely regarded as the best in class, but in more recent years and especially with the Covid-19 pandemic, TFG is now firmly back in the position of number one among SA clothing retailers.