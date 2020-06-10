Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: The Kebble legacy haunts Gold Fields two decades on The miner faces a potential bill of up to R44bn for rampant fraud and theft that was none of its making BL PREMIUM

Gold Fields must feel as if it is an adoptive parent who has lavished billions of rand on their new child, loads of love and attention, only to find the child comes with a deep history that’s going to potentially break the bank and cause untold grief.

The Western Areas gold mining company, headed by the now infamous wheeler-dealer and consummate fraudster Brett Kebble, was the gateway to the brand new South Deep gold mine that Gold Fields wanted.