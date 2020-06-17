TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: How else to bolster corporate balance sheets? Hint: It’s not only via debt
Companies have good reason to avoid raising money from shareholders through selling new equity
17 June 2020 - 19:57
For good reasons, some companies appear to painstakingly avoid raising money from shareholders through the sale of new equity.
Take Aspen Pharmacare, for example. Africa’s biggest generic medicines maker was plunged into turmoil in 2019 when investors dumped its stock on concern that it might be unable to shoulder its R54bn debt load.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now