MICHEL PIREU: Investors are better able to ride the rapids in a well-managed boat
The challenge is to find stocks trading at prices that more than discount the uncertainty ahead
08 June 2020 - 13:59
It’s probably safe to say that this is the first time most of us have had to make investment decisions during a pandemic, a situation that introduces a witch’s brew of variables with unpredictable consequences. There is a credible case for inflation, and there is a credible case for deflation. What shape will the recovery take? Will there be a second wave of closures?
There are multiple feedback loops, and when one’s assumptions about the virus, the recovery or the effectiveness of government programmes change, there are typically implications for portfolio construction as well. Not knowing what to do with this concoction and in the search for a few insights, we turn to the letters fund managers are putting out to clients.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now