STREET DOGS: Winning formula for virus-era stock picks
All things cloud-based will prosper
03 June 2020 - 05:02
Extracts from the KKR Global Institute May 2020 paper:
Our base view is that the coronavirus has initiated a multiquarter de-leveraging cycle — driven mostly by the corporate sector.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now