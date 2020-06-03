Michel Pireu Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Winning formula for virus-era stock picks

All things cloud-based will prosper

BL PREMIUM
03 June 2020 - 05:02 Michel Pireu

Extracts from the KKR Global Institute May 2020 paper:

Our base view is that the coronavirus has initiated a multiquarter de-leveraging cycle — driven mostly by the corporate sector.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now