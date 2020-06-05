Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Ban self-doubt BL PREMIUM

Extracts from Jennifer Lee’s commencement speech at New Hampshire University (2014):

People talk about the dangers of rose-coloured glasses, but let me tell you, the lenses of self-doubt are far worse. They are nasty … Thick and filthy. They’re covered in swamp scum and mould — there’s like a family of snails living on them. And they’re nearly impossible to see past.