MARK BARNES: A mega state bank needed to fund new infrastructure

There can be no question but that an infrastructure renaissance is the route to our economic salvation. It’ll create jobs and assets and capacities and exports and ... everything we need to trade us out of the otherwise declining future we are surely facing.

The big question is: how to fund it? Whichever way you’d like to cut it, however hesitant you might be, the state will have to play a significant role. In fact, it may be argued that the state will have to be the “anchor tenant” in the funding construct.