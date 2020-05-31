Covid-19 is set to delay the recovery of an already sick economy

The UK, Dutch and SA market drops were very similar to those in the financial crisis. This heralded the onset of macro-economic shocks that would reinforce the coronavirus impact, with devastating economic consequences. The world was poised on the verge of an economic meltdown not just because of Covid-19 but also because countries had already entered recession then suffered a devastating stock market meltdown. All of this left people feeling very poor.

Enter governments with necessary policy responses and stimulus packages. In the US these are currently estimated at $2.4-trillion and it appears that this will be funded through QE. This should be seen in contrast to the $3.5-trillion QE between 2009 and 2014 after the financial crisis. Current eurozone plans include €750bn with an opaque funding mechanism. This must be compared to the €3.5-trillion QE between 2009 and 2019.

The immediate response to this policy stimulus? A massive stock market rebound. It was the policy responses to the dot-com bubble that fueled the financial crisis. It was the policy responses to the financial crisis that fueled the stock market bubble of 2019. You can draw you own conclusion about what the policy response to the coronavirus is doing to stock markets.

To date, the policy responses to Covid-19 are smaller than those to the financial crisis. These have, however, only been over the past three months. The policy responses to the financial crisis continued for nearly a decade. The conclusions are surely self-evident.

As a footnote, any forecast of the direct economic impact of the pandemic is going to be wrong. There may, however, be some merit to making a minimum estimate. A simple “back of an envelope” calculation can be done on a sector-by-sector basis. Imagine a five-week lockdown in which the main sectors contract, over a quarter, by, for example, 45% in mining, 35% in manufacturing and 35% in tourism.

Imagine further that all sectors recover over the course of a year to their level at the beginning of 2020. There will be an annual drop in GDP of 10%. This minimum estimate is little different to the worst international economic crisis of all time — the Great Depression.

By looking at the pandemic in isolation from both short-term trends in local and international economies and existing structural weaknesses in international economies, we risk not being properly prepared for the magnitude of what we are facing. What many countries around the world — and SA for sure — are likely looking at is another financial crisis, this time brought on by a natural phenomenon, a virus. But this event, coming as it does on the heels of a declining global economy, may prove to be more devastating than the other big financial crises of our times.

This makes it imperative for the government to stimulate the economy to recover as soon as possible and limit the potential damage of this crisis, by introducing policies that support local businesses and promote the rebuilding of local industries.

• Standish, a former UCT Graduate School of Business economist, is founding partner at StratEcon. This article is based on a talk he gave to alumni of the UCT GSB in April.