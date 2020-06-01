CLAIRE BISSEKER: Reserve Bank in the sights of scapegoat hunters
Fortunately, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is no pushover.
01 June 2020 - 15:06
Things are about to get very rocky in SA. The economy is reopening just as the pandemic is entering a more destructive phase. If the health system begins to buckle under the mounting death toll, the national mood is bound to darken and the search for scapegoats could become uglier.
In addition to the obvious array of inept politicians, one of the institutions plumb in the firing line is the SA Reserve Bank. Calls to nationalise the Bank, an existing ANC policy conference resolution, and to tamper with its mandate are already beginning to resurface.
