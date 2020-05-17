LUKANYO MNYANDA: Unanimity about a Reserve Bank rate cut is strangely reassuring
It’s good news for consumers, but economists will be on the lookout for how much gloomier the Bank is on GDP
17 May 2020 - 20:29
The Reserve Bank will hold a scheduled monetary policy meeting this week, and there’s almost unanimity among economists about what it will do.
In the context of the extraordinary time the country and the world are going through, this seems reassuringly normal. Which is also fitting as the country, after more than seven weeks enduring one of the strictest lockdowns anywhere in the world since the Covid-19 outbreak, clamours for normality.
