Markets JSE drops on worries about economic recovery President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that more lockdown restrictions could be lifted by the end of May BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Thursday morning as risk-off sentiment prevailed in global markets as investors fret about the economic recovery post-Covid-19.

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of an extended period of economic weakness on Wednesday as the world's largest economy grapples with huge job losses due to the coronavirus.