JSE drops on worries about economic recovery
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that more lockdown restrictions could be lifted by the end of May
14 May 2020 - 11:26
The JSE was lower on Thursday morning as risk-off sentiment prevailed in global markets as investors fret about the economic recovery post-Covid-19.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of an extended period of economic weakness on Wednesday as the world's largest economy grapples with huge job losses due to the coronavirus.
