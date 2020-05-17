Business Bank set to cut rate - again Oil price fall, lack of demand and worsening outlook put lid on inflation BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's stern Wednesday night lockdown message has heightened expectations that the Reserve Bank will opt for another large interest rate cut when it meets this week, as a worsening economic outlook puts the lid on inflation.

Economists are revising down their forecasts yet again, after Ramaphosa made it clear on Wednesday that SA was likely to shift just one lockdown notch down to level 3 only next month, though there could be different levels in different provinces.