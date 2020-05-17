Bank set to cut rate - again
Oil price fall, lack of demand and worsening outlook put lid on inflation
17 May 2020 - 00:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa's stern Wednesday night lockdown message has heightened expectations that the Reserve Bank will opt for another large interest rate cut when it meets this week, as a worsening economic outlook puts the lid on inflation.
Economists are revising down their forecasts yet again, after Ramaphosa made it clear on Wednesday that SA was likely to shift just one lockdown notch down to level 3 only next month, though there could be different levels in different provinces.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now