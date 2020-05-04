GAVIN RICH: Offer to Pieter-Steph highlights flaw in SA rugby approach
Unions have been effectively barred from putting together a counter-offer and don’t even have space to negotiate
04 May 2020 - 05:05
The record offer made by Montpellier to world rugby player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit has underlined a fault in the collective bargaining approach the SA rugby industry has adopted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Though not replicated in the other top southern hemisphere rugby nations, offering a 21-day window for locally based SA players to get out of their contracts seems reasonable.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now