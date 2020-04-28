No French football, rugby till September

Paris — French professional football, rugby and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-2020 seasons.

The French football league is expected to decide in May on exactly how to end the Ligue 1 season, which has Paris St Germain leading Olympique Marseille by 12 points.

The 2020-2021 season had been due to begin in August.

“The 2019-2020 season of professional sports, especially that of football, will not be able to resume,” Philippe told parliament when announcing plans to end the national lockdown that has been in place since March 17.

“To give event organisers visibility, I want to make it clear that major sporting and cultural events, in particular festivals, major trade fairs, all events that bring together more than 5,000 participants and are therefore the subject of a declaration at the police headquarters and must be organised well in advance, cannot be held before September,” Philippe said.

Philippe did not specifically mention the Tour de France, which the International Cycling Union (UCI) said recently would be postponed to August 29-September 20 from its original June 27 start date due to the pandemic.

It was not immediately clear whether the Tour, the world’s biggest annual cycling competition, would now start without spectators or whether it would be moved back a few more days.

The Tour’s schedule will affect other big cycling events, as the UCI has said Italy’s Giro and Spain’s Vuelta would follow it in a revised calendar.

Reuters