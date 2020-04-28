SA rugby teams should study German blueprint before play can resume

“All the hygiene and distancing measures will ensure that no further measures are necessary on the field of play and that the 22 players on the pitch and the four referees have no current infection.” If the players do what is necessary to keep them away from infection in the abnormal world they live in away from the pitch, in other words, they will be able to return to what they will consider a normal on-field world when soccer restarts.

That is particularly important for rugby, for the contact nature of the sport, and particularly something like a scrum, makes it the very antithesis of the concept of social distancing.

Rugby in face masks is a non-starter and any kind of distancing between players is impossible to achieve if it is to remain the same sport. Ensuring a properly sanitised environment is the only way rugby as we know it can be played now.

The measures the Germans are adopting to ensure a safe environment make for interesting reading. For instance, if their guidelines are adopted here players may find themselves pressured to wash their own dirty kit and boots, and they will have to accept there will be occasions they have to proceed straight home or back to their hotel to change out of their match kit rather than go into a communal shower.

All people present on match days, a minimum of 322 people according to the German hypothesis, will have to undergo rigorous checks at a control point before entering the stadium, every person will have to fill in a detailed questionnaire related to possible exposure to Covid-19 and possible virus symptoms before submitting to a temperature check.

Anyone deemed a risk, including players, will be refused entry.

Completely apart

Players and coaches will have to travel in their own cars to stadiums when playing at home, and where it is necessary to use a team bus, the bus will be disinfected before the players board. Face masks will be mandatory until players reach the dressing room.

The two teams will have to both arrive and leave the stadium at separate times, and arrive and leave at and from separate points of the stadium. The two teams will be kept completely apart, and where possible the teams split up so the substitutes train in a separate area.

Other components of the extensive list of guidelines are the maintaining of a 2m gap between players at all times in the changeroom, no team mascots, no prematch handshakes or photographs, and a minimum of one seat between the substitutes on the bench.

It is a lot to go through, and given the differences between the sports there will be additional guidelines that rugby will need to add.

If there is rugby for us to look forward to in the short term the actual playing of the game will definitely be the easy part.