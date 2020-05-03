Sport / Rugby

Prop Marcel van der Merwe back home at the Bulls

Bok who made the last of his seven Test appearances in 2015 will join his former team in July

03 May 2020 - 20:30 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/Wavebreak Media Ltd
Picture: 123RF/Wavebreak Media Ltd

Paris — SA prop Marcel van der Merwe has left French club Toulon to return to the Blue Bulls.

Van der Merwe, 29, who made the last of his seven Test appearances in 2015, will join his former team in July under recently appointed director of rugby Jake White.

“Loftus and the Bulls have always had a special place in my heart and I look forward to coming back home,” tighthead Van der Merwe said.

He made 98 appearances for Toulon in four seasons and started 2017’s Top 14 final loss to Clermont.

Super Rugby has been suspended since mid-March but holding the domestic Currie Cup, set to start later in the year, remains on the cards.

On Friday, the Pretoria-based franchise announced head coach Pote Human had left his position five months early.

“It is important for Jake to get the backing and support from all stakeholders. He certainly has my support and I wish him all of the best,” Human said. 

AFP

The spit, cough and splutter of rugby will delay the return of the game

The collisions the sport depends on put it low on the list of safe activities as Covid-19 regulations are eased
Sport
4 days ago

No French football, rugby till September

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s comments end plans to start 2020-2021 soccer season in August
Sport
5 days ago

SA rugby teams should study German blueprint before play can resume

Well-considered guidelines could serve as a base for franchises if they work and are applicable
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Liverpool deserve the English Premier League ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bundesliga hopes to restart in May
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne upbeat over resumption ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard in the pound seats
Sport / Rugby
5.
DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Rugby’s battles move from field to transfer market

Opinion / Columnists

Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard in the pound seats

Sport / Rugby

Jake White feels Super Rugby season is over

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.