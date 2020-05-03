Sport / Rugby

Global rugby season talks under way

03 May 2020 - 21:21 Agency Staff
Newly re-elected World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont says plans for a global season are in the early phases of discussion. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Newly re-elected World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont says plans for a global season are in the early phases of discussion. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Paris — Newly re-elected World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont says plans for a global season are in the early phases of discussion.

Former England captain Beaumont, 68, who beat former Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot to the position at the weekend, said the coronavirus pandemic had encouraged the idea of northern and southern hemisphere campaigns aligning.

Reports in Britain’s The Rugby Paper claim European sides and teams from countries such as Rugby World Cup winners SA could play at the same time of the year.

“These are very much in the embryo stage at the moment. People are talking because what has stimulated the debate is the position regarding this year,” Beaumont said.

“The north go south in one month then immediately afterwards the sides would go north. We have to bear in mind that we have to take all stakeholders with us,” he said.

Beaumont admitted to facing a challenge from various leagues, unions and domestic sides based in Europe.

“In the north we have to take the club game with you, we have to take the European game with us. We are in dialogue with all the stakeholders,” he said. “It’s more problems in certain areas when you have more stakeholders.”

The prospect of a united season includes a global Nations Championship competition, which was scrapped in June as the Six Nations were worried about potential relegation from the top level of the game.

Beaumont said the new tournament would have multiple layers allowing sides to move between the competitions.

“My job is hopefully to get consensus from everybody in the game. I do think there is an appetite from the Six Nations to look at the Nations Championship,” he said.

“Within that you could have competitions with all the countries who play in those windows and sitting below that you would have subsidiary competitions for the emerging nations so they could play at the same time in another competition. You could well have promotion and relegation into that.” 

In his first media conference since his re-election, Beaumont said he would like to change eligibility rules to permit individuals to represent different nations despite having already featured for another.

“It would allow players who might have played in a sevens tournament, they might have played an odd game for a Tier 1 nation, to go back,” the former lock said. “I think it gives an opportunity to help certain countries who are limited in their player resource.

“It has to be signed off by the council and both unions but it would improve the competitiveness of a Rugby World Cup without a doubt,” he said.

AFP

Prop Marcel van der Merwe back home at the Bulls

Bok who made the last of his seven Test appearances in 2015, will join his former team in July
Sport
4 hours ago

The spit, cough and splutter of rugby will delay the return of the game

The collisions the sport depends on put it low on the list of safe activities as Covid-19 regulations are eased
Sport
4 days ago

No French football, rugby till September

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s comments end plans to start 2020-2021 soccer season in August
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Liverpool deserve the English Premier League ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bundesliga hopes to restart in May
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne upbeat over resumption ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard in the pound seats
Sport / Rugby
5.
DA calls for Safa to suspend Danny Jordaan
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA rugby teams should study German blueprint before play can resume

Sport / Rugby

Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard in the pound seats

Sport / Rugby

New Zealand clubs eye Super Rugby changes

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.