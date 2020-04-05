Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Rugby’s battles move from field to transfer market Bulls eye Stormers’ Damian Willemse and Rikus Pretorius ahead of opening of transfer window BL PREMIUM

There may not be much if any rivalry on the playing field during May but that does not mean the competition between the provinces and franchises is going into hiatus.

On the contrary, the theatre has just shifted away from the playing field to what could become an intense battle off the field.