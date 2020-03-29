GAVIN RICH: Lions tour profits can offset coronavirus losses for local unions
High-profile visitors might put SA at an advantage over some of the other rugby countries
29 March 2020 - 16:53
The rugby world is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic but SA might have an advantage over some of the other rugby countries because of the windfall expected when the British and Irish Lions tour in 2021.
Just as the country as a whole might be advantaged by the quick action of the government in the fight against the virus, so our rugby might be advantaged by the potential for some of the profits expected from the Lions series to be banked forward to help out franchises that could otherwise face bankruptcy.
