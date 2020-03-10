Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: Eskom bailouts should incur the least cost to taxpayers The public should not have to shoulder the cost of the state’s skewed plans to fix our power problem BL PREMIUM

Over the next few days the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) is due to release a consultation paper on energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s two section 34 ministerial determinations.

The first of these is for the procurement of emergency power that can be “grid connected in the shortest time at the least possible cost”. The second is to initiate the procurement of longer-term electricity supply in line with the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP 2019). Many South Africans will be breathing a sigh of relief, optimistic that a solution to the scourge of load-shedding is in sight.