Load-shedding to resume on Monday morning

Stage one load-shedding will begin at 9am on Monday and continue until 11pm, with a high probability it will continue on Tuesday.

Eskom said on Sunday evening this was due to a number of units that were still affected by unplanned outages. They would be repaired during the course of the week.

“It will also help Eskom to rebuild the emergency reserves that were depleted as we strove to keep the lights on during the high equipment breakdowns we experienced towards the end of last week. Implementing load-shedding will put Eskom in a better position to meet the rising demand during the week,” Eskom said.

The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, Eskom said.