CHRIS GILMOUR: Outlook remains bleak for SA economy
Economists are not optimistic on growth and job creation and are concerned by slow turnaround progress
19 February 2020 - 05:00
Two of SA’s foremost economists, Kevin Lings of Stanlib and Gina Schoeman of Citi, recently presented their outlook on the SA economy.
Though they came from entirely different angles, with Lings focused on employment and Schoeman evaluating the impact of sociopolitical developments, both consider the local economy to be in dire straits, with any meaningful turnaround taking time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now