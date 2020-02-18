Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: This his how Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech affects agriculture Some proposals from his advisory panel merely require political will and stakeholder commitment BL PREMIUM

My agricultural take on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) is threefold.

The president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the various sectoral master plans that are being developed, with specific mention of the textile and clothing, sugar, and poultry master plans. These are industries that have been under pressure in the recent past, partly because of rising input costs and stiff competition from imported products.