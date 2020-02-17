Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: SONA fallout shows us the real state of our nation Explosion of political debate left us in no doubt of who and where we are BL PREMIUM

If the role of the state of the nation address (Sona) is to provide us with a window into the nation’s real state, it did this better than it has done before. It was not the words of the speech that did it, but the explosion of political debate that followed in its wake, which left us in no doubt of who and where we are as a nation.

If there is one thing the EFF does well it is blast holes in the notion of the rainbow nation by exposing it as a sham at critical moments. FW de Klerk’s statement that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, made in an interview more than a week ago, could not have been a better opportunity. And, like so often happens on occasions such as these, the ANC sprang to the defence of the indefensible, looking like the complicit fool in an absurd cover-up.