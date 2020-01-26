Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: African tyrants hold sway amid rising debt and anaemic growth The continent faces myriad challenges and long-ruling dictators will continue to clamp down on the opposition and media BL PREMIUM

The three main challenges facing Africa in 2020 will be development, debt and dictatorships. Continued conflicts will stall progress in socioeconomic development. Insecurity will thus need to be watched closely in Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic (CAR), South Sudan, Somalia, Algeria, Burundi, northern Nigeria, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Africa’s hegemons, who should be powering regional integration, are themselves suffering anaemic growth and huge unemployment. Nigeria’s projected 33% unemployment rate mirrors SA’s 29%. Both economies have yet to recover from recent recessions, and continue to suffer electricity blackouts.