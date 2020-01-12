LUKANYO MNYANDA: In an uncertain world, Reserve Bank should follow its inflation signposts
It is a testing time for policymakers, with a decision on interest rates due on Thursday
13 January 2020 - 00:07
With all the political intrigue around Eskom, one would be forgiven for not noticing that there is a rather crucial meeting for the SA Reserve Bank coming up this week.
As always, three things may happen, though one should be ruled out. With an interest-rate increase not an option, the question is whether the Bank will stay put or decrease the repo rate and give a boost to the economy.
