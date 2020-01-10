SA economy off to a shaky start in 2020
Power cuts and low business confidence cast doubt on ability to bounce back after dismal 2019
10 January 2020 - 05:05
It is proving to be a wobbly start to the year for the economy as power cuts and record-low business confidence cast doubt on its ability to bounce back after a dismal 2019.
At least one major local bank, Nedbank, has cut its growth forecast for 2020.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.