SA economy off to a shaky start in 2020 Power cuts and low business confidence cast doubt on ability to bounce back after dismal 2019

It is proving to be a wobbly start to the year for the economy as power cuts and record-low business confidence cast doubt on its ability to bounce back after a dismal 2019.

At least one major local bank, Nedbank, has cut its growth forecast for 2020.