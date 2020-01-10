Mboweni tweets for end to ‘inertia’ on economic reforms

Finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning, calling for an end to the “inertia” holding back structural economic reforms in SA.

As the country starts off the new year battling load-shedding, and shrinking expectations for growth, Mboweni warned that “if you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over”.

“Stay as you are and you are downgraded to Junck Status! [sic] The consequences are dire,” Mboweni tweeted.