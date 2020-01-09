Opinion / Columnists wealth watch STEPHEN CRANSTON: Be clear-headed and view investment as a Test not a T20 match A downgrade from ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service looks highly likely, but this eventuality is already reflected in the price of SA bonds BL PREMIUM

There have been numerous bad jokes about 20/20 vision on social media now that we have reached that year on the calendar.

But even before the schools go back, Victoria Reuvers, a senior portfolio manager at Morningstar Investment Management, has produced the first serious paper on the relevance of 20/20 in 2020. She says investors have never been less confident that the past will be an indicator of the future. There are dark clouds ahead and nobody knows if it will be a light drizzle or a full-on hurricane. Yet it should not be forgotten that for all the pessimism of 2019, equities still delivered solid, inflation-beating returns.