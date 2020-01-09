Features / Cover Story Murder for the minnows Top small-cap picks for 2020 Small-cap stocks took an even worse leathering than the larger JSE shares last year. But there were pockets of sunshine. The FM picks ten 10 to watch BL PREMIUM

It was another pitiful year for the JSE’s small-cap sector, with risk-averse investors shunning attractive earnings multiples and, in some instances, generous dividend yields.

The small-cap index shed 8%, but it might have been worse were it not for a flurry of corporate action (notably buyouts and takeovers) that buoyed certain share prices.