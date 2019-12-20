WARREN INGRAM: How to manage your investments in 2020
Fear and uncertainty is very destructive for your long-term wealth creation
20 December 2019 - 14:11
There is so much uncertainty in our lives right now. Between domestic politics, economic recession, rising crime, Brexit and the overvalued US stock market, I can understand why investors are selling out of shares and investing in cash.
Sadly, fear and uncertainty are terrible influences on your financial planning. People become very short-term in their thinking and their tolerance for volatility collapses. This has a massive cost for investors and is very destructive for your long-term wealth creation.
