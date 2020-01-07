STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Aaron Motsoaledi’s rules on refugees pander to xenophobes and dictators
07 January 2020 - 15:09
Refugees in this country who admire the ANC’s fight in exile against apartheid, beware. If you try the same thing here, a government run by the ANC may throw you out.
In the last days of December, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted regulations governing the rights of refugees. The rules implement the Refugees Amendment Act, which became law on January 1. They deny refugees here the right to do what the ANC and other anti-apartheid movements did when they fled repression in SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.